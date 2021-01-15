Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,800.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,895.17.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 322.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after buying an additional 102,782 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Cable One by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $10.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,993.00. 753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,133.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,909.77. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

