Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Reaches $0.0001

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded up 10% against the dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $35,714.58 and $226.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00428747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04157889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Alliance Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

