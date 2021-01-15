Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of BVRDF remained flat at $$26.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

