Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of BVRDF remained flat at $$26.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

