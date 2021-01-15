Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$26.96 on Thursday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.