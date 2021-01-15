Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$26.96 on Thursday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.