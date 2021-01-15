Bunge (NYSE:BG) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.25

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.25 and last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 1979092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Get Bunge alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,555 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.