BTU Protocol Price Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $34.55 million and $249,985.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00383471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.08 or 0.04091633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013058 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.