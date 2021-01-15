BTIG Research Downgrades SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) to Neutral

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLMD. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $7.33 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

