Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Given Sell Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

