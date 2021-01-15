BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

BRP Group stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $900.68 million, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

