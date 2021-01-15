Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.
Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $47.79.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.
