Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

