Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,587 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $4,444,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.