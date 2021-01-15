Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 103,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 258,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

