Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 298,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 292.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.