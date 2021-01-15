Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 43.2% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Booking by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,182.59 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,134.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,867.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

