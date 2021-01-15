Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,215 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 197.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 13,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price target (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.92.

Netflix stock opened at $500.86 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

