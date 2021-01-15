Brokers Set Expectations for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of FR opened at $41.15 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.