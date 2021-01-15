Brokers Offer Predictions for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,870. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

