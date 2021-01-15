Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) PT at $159.57

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.83.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

