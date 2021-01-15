Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Price Target at $135.94

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.50. 2,030,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,978. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.