Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT at $80.75

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SDGR traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 610,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,892,963 shares of company stock worth $174,664,922.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,916 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

