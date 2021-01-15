Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target at $33.60

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 114.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 262,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,521. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 194.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.