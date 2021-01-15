Brokerages Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $4.85

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nokia by 2,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 319,969 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nokia by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

