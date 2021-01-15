Brokerages Set Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) PT at GBX 151

Shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 151 ($1.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 152.10 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Man Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

