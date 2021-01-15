Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Target Price at GBX 225

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 229.40 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.47. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.58. LondonMetric Property Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36). Insiders sold 575,898 shares of company stock valued at $132,670,234 in the last ninety days.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

