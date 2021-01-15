Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Price Target at $115.30

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $291,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 23.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35.

Shares of Life Storage are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

