Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $173.33

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in IQVIA by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in IQVIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $192.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

