Brokerages Set Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) PT at $14.45

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,472 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 623,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,975,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.