Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT at $171.13

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.13.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.61. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $189.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.