Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $9.21

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.21.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 5,091,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

