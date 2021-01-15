Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $13.83

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ASPN opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $536.55 million, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 338.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $607,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

