Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target at $37.69

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 271,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,159. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,199,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Altice USA by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,385,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 930,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

