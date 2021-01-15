Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,370. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $34.08.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 284.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

