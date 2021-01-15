Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $78.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.93 million and the lowest is $78.50 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $89.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $311.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $312.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $327.51 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $327.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CECO Environmental by 406.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CECO Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

