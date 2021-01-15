Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA remained flat at $$2.82 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

