Brokerages Expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACER stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,769,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,139. The company has a market cap of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.