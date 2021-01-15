Brokerages Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce sales of $441.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.82 million and the highest is $441.70 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $425.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

