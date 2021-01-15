Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $18.93. 9,548,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after buying an additional 2,947,236 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,482,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

