Brokerages Anticipate Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Aphria also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million.

APHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,537,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

