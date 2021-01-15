Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 60,000 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 568.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.