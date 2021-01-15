Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $727.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Bright Scholar Education worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

