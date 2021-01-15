Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

OTCMKTS:BMTM remained flat at $$2.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 563. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Bright Mountain Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 503.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

