Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) were up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 567,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 214,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

