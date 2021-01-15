Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) were up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 567,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 214,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday, September 24th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
