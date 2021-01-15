Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $264.22

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $264.22 and traded as high as $312.50. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at $306.00, with a volume of 306,416 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 353 ($4.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £912.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 264.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

In other news, insider Robin Beer bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Insiders have bought 38,236 shares of company stock worth $10,137,466 over the last three months.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

