Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $268.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.91 and its 200 day moving average is $272.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

