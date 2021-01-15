Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by Truist from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.03.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,751. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 42.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 646.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,848 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.