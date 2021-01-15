Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $57,503,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $21,324,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $20,630,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in LPL Financial by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 211,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

