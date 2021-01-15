Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 232.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.9% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,290. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.52 and its 200 day moving average is $314.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.