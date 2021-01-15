Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after buying an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after buying an additional 705,015 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.48. 459,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The company has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

