Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 150.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 379.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

OMF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,552. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.