Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $37.82. 100,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,515. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

